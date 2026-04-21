“You must face the wrath of the prophet of God” - OWUOR’s diehard supporter threatens MAMMITO over viral skit imitating Prophet OWUOR (PHOTO)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Members of Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church have issued comedian Mammito Eunice a 24‑hour ultimatum to pull down a video in which she mimics the controversial self‑proclaimed prophet.

In the clip, Mammito dons white robes and a fake beard, imitating Owuor’s signature look.

While many netizens found the skit hilarious, diehard followers of the prophet were far from amused.

They accused the comedian of mocking matters of faith and warned that she would “face the wrath of the prophet of God” if she failed to delete the video and apologize.

One staunch supporter, Jael Apicha, expressed her disappointment on Facebook:

“Matters of God, repentance, and the altar are not content for jokes. There is a line between entertainment and disrespect, and this crossed it. Mammito, you have disrespected our prophet.”

Despite the uproar, Mammito has yet to respond, leaving fans and critics alike waiting to see whether she will stand her ground or bow to pressure.





The Kenyan DAILY POST