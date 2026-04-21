Wamefika Kupanga Goons! Netizens react as ODM goon, GAUCHO, lands in Kisumu alongside RUTO’s PA, FAROUK KIBET, ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Infamous ODM goon, Calvince Okoth, alias Gaucho, was pictured landing in Kisumu alongside President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, sparking reactions on social media.

Their visit to Kisumu has raised eyebrows, especially as it comes ahead of the much-anticipated Linda Mwananchi rally slated for Sunday, April 26th.

The rally is being fronted by a section of ODM legislators who are opposed to the broad-based Government.

Tensions are already high, with some leaders alleging that state-sponsored goons are being mobilised to disrupt the rally.

Gaucho’s appearance in Kisumu alongside Farouk Kibet has continued to stir debate online, with netizens questioning timing of the visit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST