Women Never Learn! LADY almost killed after meeting a strange man in the same Facebook group where the late Githurai 45 massage lady MONICAH NYAMBURA met her killer







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A lady has exposed a man who reportedly tried to kill her after they met in a popular Facebook group where women offer “massage and xtra services.”

According to her account, the man turned violent after they linked up, and she narrowly escaped what she believes could have been a fatal incident.

While she did not go into full detail on what transpired, she thanked God for saving her life and shared a photo of the man online, warning other ladies to be careful when dealing with strangers from such platforms.

The incident has sparked renewed concern online, especially after it emerged that Monicah Nyambura, the late Githurai 45 massage lady who was killed two months ago, also met her killer through the same Facebook group.

Monicah’s body was discovered at her rented house in Githurai 45.

The Kenyan DAILY POST