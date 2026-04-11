When I die, bury me within 48 hours - Embattled former CS RAPHAEL TUJU issues strict instructions to his family







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, has issued firm directives to his family, warning them against allowing the State to participate in his funeral should he die under the current regime.

Speaking at his Rarieda home on Friday, April 10th, Tuju declared that he wished to be buried within 48 hours of his death, adding that he had already shown his family two possible grave sites.

He emphasized that his instructions were specifically aimed at the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“When I die, I would like to be buried within 48 hours. I do not want to see any state participating, pretending that they have anything to do with me.”

“No state to be involved in my funeral,” Tuju stated.

He added that a future regime could be different, but not the current one.

Tuju revealed that he had prepared his family for his death, noting that he was ready for any challenges in his ongoing battle over ownership of the Dari property in Karen.

“I have told my people that I am very ready for the torture that anybody may want to visit on me,” he said.

The former CS explained his deviation from Luo traditions by opting for a shorter mourning period, citing examples of leaders such as the late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla, who was buried within 48 hours, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was buried within 72 hours.

Tuju has been embroiled in a protracted dispute with both the Executive and Judiciary over the Dari property, accusing President William Ruto of influencing his tribulations and faulting the judiciary for undermining his quest for justice.

He has also clashed with police after the DCI accused him of staging his own abduction in March 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST