Vihiga Senator OSOTSI names three ODM politicians under Government surveillance after surviving brutal Kisumu attack

Saturday, April 11,
2026 - Vihiga Senator, Geoffrey Osotsi, has alleged that his life is in
danger, claiming that Government-linked surveillance targeted him and fellow
Linda Mwananchi leaders before he was assaulted in Kisumu.
Speaking on Saturday, April 11th, after being
discharged from hospital where he had been admitted for a week, Osotsi
recounted the ordeal at a coffee shop that he described as a coordinated
attack.
He said the confrontation escalated when one of the
assailants allegedly drew a firearm and threatened to assassinate him.
“I had my aide with me, and when I sent him to withdraw some
money, a group of men approached me, calling me Senator, before they started
beating me.”
“When I fell, some continued beating me, with one pulling a
gun on me,” Osotsi stated.
He dismissed claims that the incident was linked to a love
affair, terming such reports as “paid blogger propaganda.”
The Senator alleged that three ODM politicians allied to the
Linda Mwananchi movement are under constant surveillance, accusing Interior
Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of orchestrating the scheme.
He described the Interior Ministry as a “goon empire.”
Osotsi further raised concerns that details of the attack
circulated online before his media team was informed, suggesting that insiders
may have tracked his movements.
Despite the incident, he vowed that Linda Mwananchi leaders
will proceed with their planned Nakuru-Kisumu tour on April 19th.
Omollo distanced himself from the allegations, calling the
incident unfortunate and urging police to act swiftly.
Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, also
dismissed claims of Government involvement, accusing critics of attempting to
discredit the administration.
He directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to
ensure arrests of those responsible.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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