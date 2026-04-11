Vihiga Senator OSOTSI names three ODM politicians under Government surveillance after surviving brutal Kisumu attack







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Vihiga Senator, Geoffrey Osotsi, has alleged that his life is in danger, claiming that Government-linked surveillance targeted him and fellow Linda Mwananchi leaders before he was assaulted in Kisumu.

Speaking on Saturday, April 11th, after being discharged from hospital where he had been admitted for a week, Osotsi recounted the ordeal at a coffee shop that he described as a coordinated attack.

He said the confrontation escalated when one of the assailants allegedly drew a firearm and threatened to assassinate him.

“I had my aide with me, and when I sent him to withdraw some money, a group of men approached me, calling me Senator, before they started beating me.”

“When I fell, some continued beating me, with one pulling a gun on me,” Osotsi stated.

He dismissed claims that the incident was linked to a love affair, terming such reports as “paid blogger propaganda.”

The Senator alleged that three ODM politicians allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement are under constant surveillance, accusing Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of orchestrating the scheme.

He described the Interior Ministry as a “goon empire.”

Osotsi further raised concerns that details of the attack circulated online before his media team was informed, suggesting that insiders may have tracked his movements.

Despite the incident, he vowed that Linda Mwananchi leaders will proceed with their planned Nakuru-Kisumu tour on April 19th.

Omollo distanced himself from the allegations, calling the incident unfortunate and urging police to act swiftly.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, also dismissed claims of Government involvement, accusing critics of attempting to discredit the administration.

He directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure arrests of those responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST