Was he really caught with someone’ wife? Conflicting reports over the attack of Senator OSOTSI in Kisumu







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - Vihiga Senator, Godfrey Osotsi, is nursing injuries following an attack in Kisumu, with conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna confirmed the attack, stating that Osotsi had been injured and was being airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

“I have spoken to Senator Osotsi’s team and confirmed that he was viciously attacked and injured in Kisumu earlier today when he went to get a haircut. The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak. Whilst we await further details, I strongly condemn this attack and urge the police to take immediate action against those responsible,” Sifuna posted on his official social media accounts.

However, reports circulating on social media have suggested a different version of events, alleging that the incident may have been linked to a suspected love triangle.

According to the claims, the outspoken Senator and former ODM Deputy Leader was allegedly confronted after being found with another man’s wife at a popular outlet in Kisumu, sparking a confrontation that reportedly turned violent.

Watch the video>>> below and see Kenyans’ reactions after that

Was he really caught with someone’ wife? Conflicting reports over the Senator OSOTSI saga in Kisumu pic.twitter.com/eh4a7dJ4Ns — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST