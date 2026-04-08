A young Kenyan man cries on X after losing his job and catching his wife cheating – ‘Anatumia Wababa Picha Za Kasusu Na Kugawa Nje’







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - A young Kenyan man identified as Rangudi Collins has sparked emotional reactions online after opening up about a painful double blow, losing his job and discovering his wife’s infidelity.

Taking to X, Collins revealed that he recently lost his job, a situation he says made it difficult for him to provide for his family.

He further alleged that during this period, his wife became involved with older men, commonly referred to as “wababa,” and was sending them private photos in exchange for money.

According to his posts, he made the shocking discovery after going through his wife’s phone, where he reportedly found messages and images that left him devastated.

Collins has since been ranting on X in a series of emotional tweets, detailing his frustration and heartbreak.

Check out the tweets below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST