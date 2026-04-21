“You are making our country look like a cemetery” - Disgruntled Kenyan calls out RUTO over mushrooming stalled projects and shares PHOTOs! Is RUTO a serial liar?







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A disgruntled Kenyan has expressed concern over what he describes as a growing number of stalled and uncompleted Government projects, which he says are turning parts of the country into “a cemetery of abandoned developments.”

Taking to social media, the concerned citizen urged the Government to address what he terms as “mushrooming plagues” of unfinished infrastructure across different regions, where projects are initiated but fail to progress beyond initial stages.

“We respectfully appeal to you to stop the mushrooming of these plagues all over with no projects taking off. They are making our country look like a cemetery,” he wrote and shared photos of a stalled project.

President Ruto has in the past been repeatedly accused by critics of launching projects that stall or remain incomplete, claims his administration has often dismissed while maintaining that ongoing infrastructure works are part of long-term development plans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST