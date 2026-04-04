Wamebeba!!! This Video of curvy LUO babes shaking their jaw-dropping ‘assets’ to a popular benga song has left men gasping for air!! (WATCH)







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - A viral clip of curvy Luo Slay Queens dressed to impress and dancing to a popular benga tune has left men drooling.

In the video, the ladies take turns showcasing their moves, and they absolutely nail it.

Radiating infectious energy, dazzling smiles and confidence they put on a show and netizens can’t have enough of the video.

Their figure‑hugging outfits accentuated their curves, adding to the spectacle and leaving many viewers buzzing online.

The video has sparked wild reactions, with netizens describing it as a perfect display of ‘Luo genes’.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST