Looks Can Be Deceiving! Popular Kenyan TikToker shocks netizens after revealing she is intersex and recounts how she humbled a man who took advantage of her (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Kenyan TikToker @The_real_bereal has stirred lively conversations online after openly coming out as one of the few intersex individuals in Kenya.
In a viral video, she joked about how most people assume she
is simply a woman because of her feminine features and beauty.
She warned netizens that appearances can be deceiving, and
identity is far more complex than physical appearances.
She even recounted a striking incident from her school days,
when a fellow student attempted to take advantage of her, only for her to turn
the tables on him.
In a country where intersex people often face silence and
stigma, netizens have praised her courage.
Watch the video>>> below
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MD4oaRAIz4— Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 3, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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