Looks Can Be Deceiving! Popular Kenyan TikToker shocks netizens after revealing she is intersex and recounts how she humbled a man who took advantage of her (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Kenyan TikToker @The_real_bereal has stirred lively conversations online after openly coming out as one of the few intersex individuals in Kenya.

In a viral video, she joked about how most people assume she is simply a woman because of her feminine features and beauty.

She warned netizens that appearances can be deceiving, and identity is far more complex than physical appearances.

She even recounted a striking incident from her school days, when a fellow student attempted to take advantage of her, only for her to turn the tables on him.

In a country where intersex people often face silence and stigma, netizens have praised her courage.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST