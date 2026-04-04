Viuno Bila Mifupa! Multiple VIDEOs of the pretty LUO LADIES causing commotion with their dance moves

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A group of young Luo ladies is capturing widespread attention online after a series of energetic dance videos began circulating across social media platforms.
The ladies, believed to be upcoming content creators, have
quickly built a following on Tiktok, thanks to their beauty and creativity.
Their dancing videos have resonated with viewers, many of
whom have praised their talent.
The growing interest has turned the group into an online
sensation, with fans eagerly anticipating new content.
Watch the videos below
A or B? pic.twitter.com/CLxlE2qFlF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
Oh! My! pic.twitter.com/g8g0H5LLJp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
Love at first....... pic.twitter.com/MhLwBPx6iL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
Faya si faya..... pic.twitter.com/R97VqJtsFN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
Sema faya....... pic.twitter.com/mFY55EyGnL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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