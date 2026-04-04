Mali ya Mdosi? Corporate baddie, YVONNE NYANDUKO, pulls some killer dance moves in the office! See NYASH!!

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Yvonne Nyanduko, a corporate professional, has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video of herself dancing in the office.
In the clip, she is seen confidently jamming to Bien’s
latest track featuring Ali Kiba.
Her smooth dance moves quickly drew reactions from viewers
online.
She was dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated
her curves.
As usual, a section of social media users speculated that
she might be getting special favours from her boss, labelling her “Mali Ya
Mdosi”.
Watch the video>>> below
Corporate baddie YVONNE NYANDUKO pic.twitter.com/qh0d1BwbF6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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