Mali ya Mdosi? Corporate baddie, YVONNE NYANDUKO, pulls some killer dance moves in the office! See NYASH!!







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Yvonne Nyanduko, a corporate professional, has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video of herself dancing in the office.

In the clip, she is seen confidently jamming to Bien’s latest track featuring Ali Kiba.

Her smooth dance moves quickly drew reactions from viewers online.

She was dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves.

As usual, a section of social media users speculated that she might be getting special favours from her boss, labelling her “Mali Ya Mdosi”.

Watch the video>>> below

Corporate baddie YVONNE NYANDUKO pic.twitter.com/qh0d1BwbF6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST