Twist as Governor ORENGO defends RUTO’s controversial project in Siaya - “The way to go”







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has thrown his weight behind President William Ruto’s plan to establish a nuclear power plant in Siaya County by 2027, dismissing fears that the project would endanger residents.

Speaking during a Press Conference, Orengo argued that nuclear energy could be transformative for Kenya if managed responsibly.

He urged leaders to embrace honest dialogue, insisting that nuclear power was “the way to go.”

Orengo added that Germany was now reconsidering nuclear power, while Ethiopia was producing 10,000 megawatts compared to Kenya’s 4,000.

“This scarecrow should not be there. Nuclear energy is safe; it depends on who does it,” he stated.

The Governor highlighted Kenya’s energy deficit, noting that projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cannot be fully electrified due to limited power supply.

“If you want a train from Mombasa to Kisumu with the kind of electricity generation we have, you will only reach Mazeras,” he said.

Orengo acknowledged the risks of handling nuclear waste but maintained that with proper containment, the benefits outweigh the dangers.

He added that several African countries were embracing nuclear energy and Kenya must follow suit to remain competitive.

President Ruto has announced that the proposed nuclear plant would generate 2,000 megawatts of electricity once completed in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST