VIDEO captures the moment a young KIKUYU man was busted sticking fake paybill stickers in matatus to divert fare to his mobile number

Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A young man was confronted by matatu operators after he was caught sticking his own Pochi la Biashara number stickers inside their vehicles in an attempt to divert fare payments to his mobile phone.
The suspect had reportedly been moving from one matatu to
another, discreetly placing the fraudulent payment stickers to trick
unsuspecting passengers.
His scheme was cut short when vigilant operators noticed the
suspicious activity and cornered him.
A video shared online shows the suspect pleading for mercy
as the operators confront him over the scam.
“Mimi ni mwizi wa pochi,” he is heard saying as those
around him threaten him with a thorough beating.
Watch the video>>> below
Sharp boy pic.twitter.com/Jbp0Et5zwg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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