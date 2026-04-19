VIDEO captures the moment a young KIKUYU man was busted sticking fake paybill stickers in matatus to divert fare to his mobile number









Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A young man was confronted by matatu operators after he was caught sticking his own Pochi la Biashara number stickers inside their vehicles in an attempt to divert fare payments to his mobile phone.

The suspect had reportedly been moving from one matatu to another, discreetly placing the fraudulent payment stickers to trick unsuspecting passengers.

His scheme was cut short when vigilant operators noticed the suspicious activity and cornered him.

A video shared online shows the suspect pleading for mercy as the operators confront him over the scam.

“Mimi ni mwizi wa pochi,” he is heard saying as those around him threaten him with a thorough beating.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST