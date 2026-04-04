Veteran rapper KING KAKA opens up on how breakup with NANA OWITI reshaped his life and career - “The change was hard on me”







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, better known as King Kaka, has opened up about the emotional journey that followed his breakup with media personality, Nana Owiti.

In a candid sit-down with Dr. Ofweneke, King Kaka admitted that the split was painful but ultimately transformative.

“The unit that I had as a family ni kitu nilikuwa accustomed to, so even the change was hard on me,” he shared.

“Like everyone else, I have feelings and emotions; I had to go through what I went through, but the ability of me standing up and saying okay juu watu wengi huwa wanakwama kwa that space,” he added.

Interestingly, solitude pushed King Kaka to pick up cooking as a new passion.

“In one year, I have learned how to cook. Niliingia kwa nyumba niko peke yangu… nilianza na tumbukiza juu hauitaji lessons; ugali nilikuwa najua kupika,” he narrated with humor, recalling a day he survived on Weetabix and soda before turning to YouTube tutorials.

That lighthearted struggle birthed his YouTube cooking show.

King Kaka explained that he wanted to learn publicly, mistakes and all, so fans could share in his journey.

What began as a playful experiment is now heading into its second season.

In a previous conversation with Slay Queen Senator Karen Nyamu, he emphasized that the pain was behind them and that they now focus on raising their kids with ease and respect.

“Ahh machungu, tulishamaliza. Tunacoparent vizuri, hata this weekend niko na watoto. Looking forward. Machungu sisi tulishamaliza. Tuko easy,” he said.

The former couple had officially announced their separation on December 17th, 2024, after 13 years together. Their joint statement highlighted mutual respect and commitment to prioritizing their children.

“We honestly never thought we would one day write a statement like this, but life happens… Over the course of 13 years, we have shared countless memories, built a life together, and, most importantly, raised three incredible children who will always be our top priority,” The joint statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST