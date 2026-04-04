Veteran rapper KING KAKA opens up on how breakup with NANA OWITI reshaped his life and career - “The change was hard on me”

Saturday, April 04,
2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, better known as King
Kaka, has opened up about the emotional journey that followed
his breakup with media personality, Nana Owiti.
In a candid sit-down with Dr. Ofweneke, King Kaka
admitted that the split was painful but ultimately transformative.
“The unit that I had as a family ni kitu nilikuwa accustomed
to, so even the change was hard on me,” he shared.
“Like everyone else, I have feelings and emotions; I had to
go through what I went through, but the ability of me standing up and saying
okay juu watu wengi huwa wanakwama kwa that space,” he added.
Interestingly, solitude pushed King Kaka to pick up cooking
as a new passion.
“In one year, I have learned how to cook. Niliingia kwa
nyumba niko peke yangu… nilianza na tumbukiza juu hauitaji lessons; ugali
nilikuwa najua kupika,” he narrated with humor, recalling a day he survived on
Weetabix and soda before turning to YouTube tutorials.
That lighthearted struggle birthed his YouTube
cooking show.
King Kaka explained that he wanted to learn publicly,
mistakes and all, so fans could share in his journey.
What began as a playful experiment is now heading into its second
season.
In a previous conversation with Slay Queen Senator Karen
Nyamu, he emphasized that the pain was behind them and that they now focus on
raising their kids with ease and respect.
“Ahh machungu, tulishamaliza. Tunacoparent vizuri, hata
this weekend niko na watoto. Looking forward. Machungu sisi tulishamaliza. Tuko
easy,” he said.
The former couple had officially announced their separation
on December 17th, 2024, after 13 years together. Their joint
statement highlighted mutual respect and commitment to prioritizing their
children.
“We honestly never thought we would one day write a
statement like this, but life happens… Over the course of 13 years, we have
shared countless memories, built a life together, and, most importantly, raised
three incredible children who will always be our top priority,” The joint
statement read.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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