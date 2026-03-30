“Nilikataa Kupeana KASUSU” - LADY alleges she was sidelined in SIFUNA’s Linda Mwananchi camp after rejecting advances







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A lady alleges that she was pushed out of the Linda Mwananchi political camp associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna after rejecting inappropriate advances from powerful individuals within the team.

In a post shared on X, the lady claimed she had shown interest in working and contributing to the political outfit but was allegedly confronted with demands that went beyond professional engagement.

She alleges that after turning down the advances, doors that initially seemed open were quickly shut.

Check out her post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST