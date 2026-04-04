Chuka University Vice Chancellor and his Deputy show off their modelling skills during the university’s cultural week (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - A video of Prof. Henry Mutembei M’Ikiugu, Vice Chancellor of Chuka University, modeling alongside his Deputy during the institution’s Cultural Week has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the two senior officials proved that they have a playful side as they confidently took to the stage, strutting their stuff to the delight of cheering students.

Netizens have applauded the gesture, noting that such participation fosters a stronger bond between students and the administration while minimizing friction.

Many hailed the duo for showing that leadership can also be approachable and fun.

And while their moves may have looked slightly off‑beat, the joy and energy they radiated made the moment unforgettable.

Watch the video>>> below

Meet Prof. Henry Mutembei M'Ikiugu, the Vice Chancellor of Chuka University, modeling alongside his Deputy Vice Chancellor during the university's Cultural Week. pic.twitter.com/yFKFFUDVsV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST