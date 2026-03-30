LADY attends ex-LOVER’s wedding and later shares a PHOTO in bed with him - Fear women







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A TikTok post by a lady has ignited heated reactions online after she claimed to have attended her ex-lover’s wedding, only to later share a photo showing the two together in a hotel room.

In her initial post, the lady said she showed up at her ex’s wedding but ended up sitting in her car because, according to her, the groom kept looking at her instead of focusing on his bride.

The situation took an even more dramatic turn a few hours later when she shared a photo appearing to show her and the same man, who had just gotten married, in a hotel room.

Check out her trending posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST