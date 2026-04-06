Man catches his wife red-handed cheating on him with his boss in their matrimonial bed and records the dramatic incident (VIDEO)







Monday, April 6, 2026 - An Asian man who had moved to America with his wife for work made a shocking discovery after returning home earlier than usual.

Due to the nature of his job, he often came home late.

However, on this particular day, he arrived early and found his wife in bed with his boss, while their child was on the floor nearby.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen confronting his wife after storming into their bedroom, where she was sleeping next to his boss.

He is heard lamenting over the disrespect displayed by his wife by bringing another man into their home in the presence of their child.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

An Asian man moved to America with his wife for work. Because of his job, he often came home late.



One day he returned early and caught his wife cheating with his boss while their child was on the floor. What happened next was a disaster. pic.twitter.com/Oii7g2vpnT — Sam_xt (@sam_regen) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST