SHOCK as ‘Mzungu Pastor’ lures over 100 young Christian KISII LADIES with fake prayers, records videos having ‘MECHI’ with them in an Airbnb and leaks them online

Saturday, April 4,
2026 - A foreign man posing as a pastor is trending after preying on over
100 Christian ladies in Kisii under the guise of offering prayers.
According to reports circulating online, the man operated
from an Airbnb within Kisii, where he would invite women for what he claimed
were overnight prayer sessions.
It is alleged that he convinced the women he was a man of
God, promising spiritual breakthroughs and even dangling the possibility of
helping them relocate to the United States for a better life.
Unsuspecting women reportedly visited his residence in the
evenings for the so-called prayers, only for the situation to take a disturbing
turn.
The man secretly recorded his encounters with the women and
leaked the videos online after giving them 5 dollars as a “token”.
The videos are currently spreading online like a bushfire.
These two ladies have shocked netizens with their “performance” during the private Airbnb encounters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
1 Comments
How Christian are those women having mechi with muthungu just because he promised them relocation to America to get rich? Thou shalt not commit adultery or fornication.ReplyDelete