SHOCK as ‘Mzungu Pastor’ lures over 100 young Christian KISII LADIES with fake prayers, records videos having ‘MECHI’ with them in an Airbnb and leaks them online







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A foreign man posing as a pastor is trending after preying on over 100 Christian ladies in Kisii under the guise of offering prayers.

According to reports circulating online, the man operated from an Airbnb within Kisii, where he would invite women for what he claimed were overnight prayer sessions.

It is alleged that he convinced the women he was a man of God, promising spiritual breakthroughs and even dangling the possibility of helping them relocate to the United States for a better life.

Unsuspecting women reportedly visited his residence in the evenings for the so-called prayers, only for the situation to take a disturbing turn.

The man secretly recorded his encounters with the women and leaked the videos online after giving them 5 dollars as a “token”.

The videos are currently spreading online like a bushfire.

These two ladies have shocked netizens with their “performance” during the private Airbnb encounters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST