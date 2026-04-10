She is a community wife! WALUKE exposes MP DIDMUS BARASA’s wife DOROTHY! Reveals she was previously involved in an affair with Governor WAMATANGI (VIDEO)

Friday, April 10,
2026 - Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, has launched a scathing
attack on his rival Didmus Barasa, the MP for Kimilili, and dragged his wife
Dorothy into their political wars.
Speaking at a public function, Waluke labelled Dorothy a
“community wife,” claiming that she had been involved in affairs with multiple
men, among them Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi. (here is an article>>>
of her from 2022 when she was dating Wamatangi)
Dorothy had reportedly eloped with Wamatangi when his wife
had run away.
She later left him for Didmus Barasa.
Waluke further alleged that Barasa had “hired” Dorothy for
optics as he campaigns for the gubernatorial seat.
“Huyo ni bibi wa
kukodisha,” Waluke said and warned Barasa that he will fail terribly in his
gubernatorial bid.
Waluke went on to claim that he had also had an encounter
with Dorothy.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
MP DIDMUS BARASA’s wife is a community wife - WALUKE pic.twitter.com/CPpJ5iZKTt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
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