She is a community wife! WALUKE exposes MP DIDMUS BARASA’s wife DOROTHY! Reveals she was previously involved in an affair with Governor WAMATANGI (VIDEO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, has launched a scathing attack on his rival Didmus Barasa, the MP for Kimilili, and dragged his wife Dorothy into their political wars.

Speaking at a public function, Waluke labelled Dorothy a “community wife,” claiming that she had been involved in affairs with multiple men, among them Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi. (here is an article>>> of her from 2022 when she was dating Wamatangi)

Dorothy had reportedly eloped with Wamatangi when his wife had run away.

She later left him for Didmus Barasa.





Waluke further alleged that Barasa had “hired” Dorothy for optics as he campaigns for the gubernatorial seat.

“Huyo ni bibi wa kukodisha,” Waluke said and warned Barasa that he will fail terribly in his gubernatorial bid.

Waluke went on to claim that he had also had an encounter with Dorothy.

Watch the video>>> below

MP DIDMUS BARASA’s wife is a community wife - WALUKE pic.twitter.com/CPpJ5iZKTt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026