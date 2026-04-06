Imperial College Managing Director, BENJAMIN IKENYE, exposed for weird demands during “MECHI” as it emerges that he relies on pills







Monday, April 6, 2026 - A lady has come forward to expose Imperial College Managing Director, Benjamin Ikenye, claiming that he is a notorious womanizer.

The polished city boss is alleged to prey on different young ladies thanks to his deep pockets and reportedly relies on pills to enhance his performance.

He is also said to have unusual demands during “mechi.”

The revelations came to light after a lady reached out anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare through an explosive message, detailing what Ikenye does behind closed doors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST