Trending! Man dies after violent confrontation between his 2 SIDE CHICKS at his matrimonial home - They showed up after his wife travelled to the village







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A shocking incident has been reported in Wakiso District, where Moses Omaido, an Accounting Officer at the district headquarters, was brutally killed following a confrontation at his residence last weekend.

According to information gathered, Omaido, who is married with children, had invited a woman identified as Aliyah Nakimera, reportedly his former partner, to his home while his family was away in the village.

However, another woman, Oliver Agadi, said to be his current side-partner, also showed up unannounced.

Agadi claims that she was surprised to find Nakimera already seated in the living room, as she believed the two had long parted ways.

To avoid conflict, she reportedly went straight to the bedroom later in the evening, where Omaido joined her, leaving Nakimera alone in the sitting room.

Tension is said to have built up overnight, and by morning, a confrontation erupted.

Nakimera expressed her frustration, leading to a heated exchange of words between her and the deceased.

Agadi later joined them, and the situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two women.

During the chaos, Nakimera allegedly picked up a knife and attacked Omaido, inflicting a deep wound to his neck.

He attempted to flee the house in a bid to save his life but collapsed shortly after.

Reports indicate that he succumbed to his injuries in the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST