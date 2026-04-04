“Ashaanza Kuitisha Za Nails” - Man laments over Instagram baddie’s financial demands barely a day after meeting







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A man has taken to X to express frustration after an Instagram lady he had just met began asking him for money less than a day into their interaction.

In his post, the man shared a screenshot of a message from the lady, in which she asked him to send her money to get her nails done.

He, however, made it clear that he would not give in to the request, going on to label the lady a “golddigger” for making financial demands so early.

The post quickly sparked mixed reactions online.

While some users supported his stance, arguing that such requests are a red flag, others criticized him, saying he was being stingy given that the lady was only asking for Ksh 400.

The Kenyan DAILY POST