3 KALENJIN “Sharp Boys” arrested as DCI busts notorious cyber fraud syndicate in Meru (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A coordinated operation by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, working alongside their Meru-based counterparts, has led to the dismantling of a notorious cyber fraud syndicate that has been targeting unsuspecting Kenyans.

The three suspects, identified as Zachaous Cheriot, Ambrore Kibet and Silas Rono, are accused of orchestrating a series of sophisticated cybercrimes, including hacking into email accounts, conducting SIM swap fraud, and siphoning money from victims’ bank accounts.

According to the DCI, the suspects were tracked down to their hideout in Meru following crucial forensic leads that guided investigators directly to their location.

A thorough search of the premises resulted in the recovery of several items believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities.

These included eight mobile phones, 39 SIM cards, 42 SIM card plates, and a laptop, tools detectives say were central to the group’s operations.

The trio has since been taken into custody and is currently undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI has reaffirmed its commitment to cracking down on cybercrime, warning individuals involved in digital fraud that they will be pursued and brought to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST