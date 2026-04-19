This VIDEO of dramatic KAMBA women putting on a show during an event has wowed netizens (WATCH)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - When it comes to events, the Kamba community is famed for its electric performances and high‑pitched music and this viral clip is proof.

The video, captured at an event in Ukambani, shows a lively group of middle‑aged women, popularly known as wamama, making a dramatic entrance.

Dancing in a line with infectious energy, they instantly set the tone for the celebration and leave the crowd buzzing.

Online, the video has divided opinion.

Some lauded the women’s boldness and energy while others felt the dance pushed the envelope, sparking cheeky debates about whether the moves were “too much” for the occasion.

Either way, the clip has cemented itself as another reminder that Ukambani events are never short of spectacle, and that wamama know how to steal the show.

Watch the video>>> below

Just a normal weekend in ukambani🥱 pic.twitter.com/x5e8ZYHBPk — LILAC (@lilacmwesh) April 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST