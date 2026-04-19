KDF officer devastated after returning from duty to find out that his girlfriend moved out of their house with everything - She only left behind his uniform and boots (PHOTO)



Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer stationed at Kenyatta Barracks in Gilgil was left devastated after returning from active duty to a shocking betrayal.

The officer, who had been deployed for Operation Amani Boni, was in a serious relationship with a lady named Dorcas, with whom he shares a young daughter.

Despite the distance, the couple maintained regular communication, and their bond seemed solid.

He had even promised Dorcas that once he came home on leave, he would take her to meet his parents to formalize their relationship.

But upon arriving home for his much‑awaited break, the officer was stunned to discover that Dorcas had moved out of their house.

She took all their belongings, leaving behind only his KDF uniforms and boots.

Friends say the officer is now under severe emotional stress, struggling to process the betrayal after dedicating himself to both duty and family.

The heartbreaking incident>>> has sparked conversations online about the toll of long deployments on relationships.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments