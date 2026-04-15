STEVE OKOTH murdered his ex-girlfriend, BENTER APONDI, and dumped her body at Riat Forest after finding out she was preparing for a wedding with a new man - Details emerge







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - New details have emerged in the shocking death of Benter Apondi, with reports linking her ex-boyfriend, Steve Okoth, to the murder.

According to reports, Okoth is said to have visited Benter at her house, where he reportedly discovered messages suggesting that she was in the final stages of planning a wedding with another man.

It is alleged that a confrontation ensued, leading to her death.

Her body was later dumped in Riat Forest.

After the heinous murder, the suspect took Benter’s phone and sent a distressing message to her sister while pretending to be her.

The message reportedly raised suspicion due to inconsistencies, with some questioning how someone in distress could compose such a detailed text.

Okoth is in police custody, with detectives treating him as the main suspect in the gruesome murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST