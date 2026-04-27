SHOCK as it emerges that TONY, the main suspect in CONNIE GITHINJI’s murder is a serial killer targeting Slay Queens - Ex-KTN journalist SADDIQUE SHABAN drops a bombshell







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding Tony Lawal Odhiambo, the main suspect in the mysterious death of Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.

According to former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, Tony has been luring young ladies to Airbnbs around the city and taking advantage of them.

Shaban described the Airbnbs that Tony books as "slaughterhouses" and labeled him a serial killer.

Tony was the last man seen with Connie before her death.

He claims that she jumped to her death from the sixth floor of the Airbnb, but CCTV footage captured them engaging in a physical altercation minutes after accessing the apartment.

Saddique urged the DPP to strengthen their case against Tony, revealing that many ladies have fallen victim.

Check out his tweet below





The Kenyan DAILY POST