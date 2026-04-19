“She Went Through Hell” - Friend reveals troubled marriage of ANITA MUGWERU before tragic killing (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged about the troubled marriage of Anita Mugweru, the woman killed by her KDF husband, painting a painful picture of a relationship marked by toxicity and emotional turmoil.

A close friend of Anita has disclosed that the couple had previously separated due to endless marital wrangles.

During that time, Anita reportedly moved out, rented her own place, and began rebuilding her life, even finding a new partner.

However, her estranged husband later reached out, pleading for reconciliation and promising to change his behavior.

Trusting his assurances, Anita agreed to give the marriage another chance and returned to try and work things out.

According to her friend, those promises never materialized.

“He didn’t change at all. She went through a lot,” the friend revealed, describing the suspect as toxic, narcissistic and deeply insecure.

He continued subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse, culminating in the horrifying incident a few days ago when Anita was fatally stabbed.

Watch the videos below

A lady named Abby, a friend of Anita Mugweru, who was killed by a KDF officer named Edwin, says the couple had separated at some point due to toxicity. pic.twitter.com/As0U0BFN71 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 19, 2026

“I could feel that Edwin, the KDF officer, had a plan to harm my friend Anita,” says Abby, a friend of Anita Mugweru, the woman who was killed last week by KDF Captain Edwin. pic.twitter.com/uFtaoLkYg8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST