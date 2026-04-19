From a crazy party animal to a worship leader - LADY shows her transformation after receiving Christ (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A lady has left social media users talking after sharing her powerful transformation, showing how her life has changed after receiving Christ.
In the video, she contrasts her past lifestyle as a “party
animal” with her current life as a worship leader in church.
The clips show her earlier party moments alongside scenes of
her now leading worship and praising during church service.
She explains her journey as one of complete change, saying
she left behind nightlife, alcohol and a lifestyle she describes as empty, to
embrace a more spiritual path.
Watch the video>>> below
From party girl to church girl😱😱— Random X user (@radomX_user) April 18, 2026
Does a woman's past matter? pic.twitter.com/LTAGQY4hgQ
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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