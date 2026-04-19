From a crazy party animal to a worship leader - LADY shows her transformation after receiving Christ (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A lady has left social media users talking after sharing her powerful transformation, showing how her life has changed after receiving Christ.

In the video, she contrasts her past lifestyle as a “party animal” with her current life as a worship leader in church.

The clips show her earlier party moments alongside scenes of her now leading worship and praising during church service.

She explains her journey as one of complete change, saying she left behind nightlife, alcohol and a lifestyle she describes as empty, to embrace a more spiritual path.

Watch the video>>> below

From party girl to church girl😱😱

Does a woman's past matter? pic.twitter.com/LTAGQY4hgQ — Random X user (@radomX_user) April 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST