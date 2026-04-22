Sharp Boy! Kitui County Deputy Speaker PA, FRANCIS MULEI, elopes with a rich married MUMAMA, drains her bank accounts and disappears







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Francis Musakuwe Mulei, a Personal Assistant to the Deputy Speaker of Kitui County, has been accused of defrauding a businesswoman after entering into a relationship with her.

According to a post by social media commentator Maverick Otieno, Mulei came into the woman’s life around May 5th, 2025, and the two became romantically involved.

At the time, the woman was married and running a thriving business.

As the relationship progressed, Mulei gained control over the woman’s business accounts, enabling him to carry out financial transactions.

He used this access to siphon funds over time.

Reports indicate that he has since disappeared, leaving the woman’s once-successful business in financial ruin.

Adding to the controversy are claims that Mulei was also married while involved in the affair with the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST