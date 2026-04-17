SHAME ON YOU! Chaos as UDA Mwea MP and RUTO’s sycophant, MARY MAINGI, interrupts GACHAGUA’s phone address at a burial ceremony! Hurls insults (VIDEO)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A burial ceremony turned chaotic after Mwea Member of Parliament, Mary Maingi, caused a dramatic scene while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was addressing mourners via a phone call.

In a video circulating online, Gachagua is heard speaking in Kikuyu as he addressed the crowd through two allied politicians who had attended the funeral on his behalf.

Mourners appeared attentive as they followed his message.

However, the situation quickly escalated when MP Mary Maingi, a known ally of President William Ruto, grabbed the microphone and shouted “Shame on you,” interrupting the address.

Her outburst sparked reactions among mourners, many of whom shouted her down in protest.

The confrontation intensified, prompting security personnel to step in and restore order.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama as Kasongo's UDA Mwea MP Mary Maingi, grabs microphone and hurls insults at a burial in her village where H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH was addressing mourners on a phone call through Hon. Wangechi Warui and Tebere MCA Peter Karinga. pic.twitter.com/Fy9AEVGX9g — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST