President RUTO’s unique gift to RONNIE KIP and TERRY MWENDWA during their lavish wedding at Karen Blixen Museum sparks hilarious reactions (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto were among the high‑profile guests who attended the lavish wedding of renowned content creator and MassHouse owner, Ronnie Kipiprono, and Terry Mwendwa on Saturday, April 11th, at the Karen Blixen Museum.

The glamorous ceremony was graced by the who’s who of Kenya’s political class, but it is Ruto’s unique gift to the couple that has left netizens talking.

After his speech, the President and Mama Rachel presented the newlyweds with a custom painting of a countryside home.

The gesture sparked wild reactions online, with some joking that while the wealthy receive art pieces at weddings, ordinary couples are gifted household essentials like beds and electronics.

Meanwhile, Ronnie, known for drag racing in his customized Nissan GT‑R and ties to Nairobi’s nightlife scene at MassHouse, has drawn attention for his family background, with reports alleging that his parents are among tenderpreneurs who benefitted from the KEMSA heist and other lucrative Government contracts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST