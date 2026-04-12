CCTV captures 3 men who stole equipment at MWAFREEKA’s Iko Nini studios (VIDEO)



Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Popular podcaster, Mwafreeka, is counting losses after three unidentified men broke into his Iko Nini Studios at night and made away with valuable equipment.

In CCTV footage>>> shared by the podcaster, the suspects are seen gaining access to the studio under the cover of darkness.

Armed with torches, they move around the premises searching for valuables before stealing cameras, microphones and other essential studio gear.

Mwafreeka has since appealed to the public for assistance, offering a cash reward of Ksh 100,000 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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