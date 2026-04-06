City Slay Queen narrates secret escapades with CS ALFRED MUTUA: “Nilimuitisha 30K, aka-bargain, alikula KASUSU for 2 minutes peke yake”







Monday, April 6, 2026 - A lady claims she had a secret escapade with Labour Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, whose appetite for Slay Queens is well-known.

According to the disgruntled lady, Mutua approached her, and she thought she had landed a gold mine given his high-profile status in society.

She put her price at Ksh 30,000, but he allegedly bargained and ended up giving her Ksh 15,000.

She also claimed that he doesn’t last long.

This is not the first time Mutua has been linked to romantic escapades with different women.

He is currently facing a child support case after a lady he reportedly met in Dubai accused him of neglecting parental responsibilities.

Below is the message that the lady wrote anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare.





The Kenyan DAILY POST