Police nab 10 suspects in crackdown on ‘Tokyo Mafias’ gang in South B (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Officers from South B Police Station on Saturday conducted a successful operation targeting a notorious criminal group known as the ‘Tokyo Mafias’.

The intelligence-led crackdown, carried out with support from members of the public, focused on criminal hideouts in the Fuata Nyayo and Shimo La Tewa areas.

During the raid, a total of ten suspects were arrested.

Police recovered an imitation firearm and several dangerous weapons, including pangas and swords, believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Authorities also seized two television sets suspected to be stolen, along with house-breaking tools allegedly used to facilitate burglaries in the area.

All ten suspects are currently in custody at South B Police Station as they await processing and arraignment in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST