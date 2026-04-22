Police arrest members of the lethal Confirm Gang that has been terrorizing Nakuru residents - Link them to murder and robbery with violence (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Police officers based at Rhonda Police Station have arrested two suspected “Confirm” gang members after an intelligence-led operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers launched a targeted operation, arresting the duo, John Omondi alias “Daddy” and Samuel Kamau alias “Pino,” while terrorising and robbing members of the public.

The suspects, who had evaded arrest for a long time, were subdued and handcuffed before they could escape.

Preliminary investigations link the duo to the infamous Confirm gang, a criminal syndicate believed to have been terrorising residents of Nakuru West.

Beyond the recent robbery, the two are also being treated as prime suspects in a string of crimes, including murder and robbery with violence.

They now join their accomplice, James Nduati alias “Jemu,” who is already in police custody.

The trio is currently being processed as detectives continue with investigations to build a strong case ahead of their arraignment in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST