PHOTOs! Beautiful LADY found murdered, body dumped in a thicket as criminals terrorize residents of Naivasha







Friday, April 24, 2026 - Residents of Naivasha are living in fear following a rise in insecurity linked to marauding gangs.

In the latest incident, a young lady was found murdered, with her body dumped in a nearby thicket under unclear circumstances.

A concerned social media personality mourned the slain lady and sent condolences to her family and friends, while calling on authorities to urgently restore security in the area.

“Yesterday morning broke with heavy hearts in Gituamba, Biashara ward. To Joy Eric’s family, the Johnwise fraternity, friends, and the people of Mararo, may God hold you close and give you strength in this painful moment. To the criminals terrorizing Naivasha, your time is up, justice will catch up with you, and you will answer for every act,” the grieving social media user wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST