“I have a son and still look better than you” - Well-endowed single-mother brags and flaunts her curves while partying in a club (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A well‑endowed single mother has sparked a storm online after boldly lashing out at Slay Queens who mock mothers.

In the viral clip, she is seen enjoying herself in a lively club, dressed to impress and radiating confidence.

“At least I don’t have kids. Girl I got a son and still look better than you, bye!” She captioned the video.

The unapologetic statement quickly ignited mixed reactions across social media.

Many netizens lauded her fearless attitude, praising her for proving that mothers can slay too.

Watch the video>>> below.

I have a son and still look better than you... pic.twitter.com/kDSywyB9oa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST