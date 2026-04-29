OGA OBINNA stuns netizens after giving his son Ksh 10,000 pocket money in 50 shilling notes - See reactions!







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, has once again stirred conversation online after sharing a video dropping his eldest son to school for second term.

In the video, Obinna hands his son a total of Ksh 10,000 pocket money, but instead of crisp large notes, the entire amount was broken down into Ksh 50 denominations.

“That’s 10,000 but it has been converted to 50-shilling notes.”

“So, when you will be going to the canteen, you just spend Ksh 50 each time,” he said.

Obinna also chose not to escort his son to the school gate, explaining that his presence would have attracted “unnecessary attention” and pressure from other parents.

He also explained that he wanted the boy to be his own man.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions with many netizens shocked by the Ksh 10K pocket money, with some comparing the amount to adult living expenses like rent.

Others just praised Obinna for being a present responsible dad.

OGA OBINNA giving his son Ksh 10,000 pocket money in 50 shilling notes pic.twitter.com/kaFJFnNju5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 29, 2026