Kenyan comedian, MAMMITO, opens up on being labelled ‘crazy’ in comedy journey - “People view me as a crazy woman”







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Comedian and digital content creator, Eunice Wanjiru, better known as Mammito, has shared one of the biggest challenges she has faced in her career.

Mammito, known for her viral skits on social media, says many people struggle to separate her stage persona from her real life, affecting how they view her abilities beyond comedy.

“As a woman, one thing I have had to overcome while doing all this is that people view me as a crazy woman, not seen as, oh, she can do this and still do these things,” she said.

She explained that the perception has made it difficult for some to take her seriously, with many assuming her creativity limits her in other areas of life.

“But that perception is slowly changing,” she added.

The mother of one noted that the rise of young creatives is helping shift attitudes and the creative industry is slowly earning respect as a legitimate career path.

“Because the more people get to witness right now, there are younger people coming up and wanting to do art,” she said.

She highlighted how parents are now noticing their children’s talents early and offering support in music, dance and other art forms, something that was rare in the past.

“And now you can see there are people who have kids that are artists, and they can now notice, oh my kids love to sing. Or my kid loves to dance,” she explained.

She further pointed out that visible success among creatives is changing opinions.

“And yeah, and also they can see other people who are now in art, have big cars, the definition of success, they have big cars, they have a house,” Mammito said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST