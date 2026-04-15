“Mlikua Wapi Mama Yangu Akiwa Mgonjwa” - GEN Z LADY lectures family members during mother’s burial, Accuses them of shedding crocodile tears (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A Gen Z lady left mourners whispering during a burial ceremony after she boldly confronted close family members over their absence during her mother’s illness.

In an emotional address, she narrated how some relatives reportedly deserted them after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

She explained that she and her siblings struggled to cater for medical bills and care, with little to no support from extended family.

The grieving lady expressed pain and frustration, accusing the same relatives of resurfacing only after her mother’s death.

She claimed that they only showed up at the mortuary and burial, yet failed to offer support when it was most needed.

Watch the full video>>> below

Mlikua Wapi Mama Yangu Akiwa Mgonjwa pic.twitter.com/gOqDWDP8aI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST