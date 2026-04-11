Man fatally shot after he was caught having ‘MECHI’ his friend’s wife - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A man was shot dead after he was found engaging in an escapade with a married woman.

According to reports, the deceased was a close friend of the man who shot him.

Neighbours claimed that whenever the husband went to work, the man would frequently be seen driving into his friend’s compound in broad daylight.

It is further alleged that the behaviour had been going on for some time, raising suspicion among neighbours, who reportedly witnessed him visiting the home on several occasions.

On the day of the incident, the husband returned home unexpectedly and found the two together inside the house, leading to a heated confrontation.

The confrontation is said to have escalated quickly, resulting in the man being shot dead at the scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST