Man arrested in Kakamega for vandalizing transformers - See what detectives recovered from his house (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a notorious vandal whose appetite for electrical infrastructure has left many villages in Shianda, Kakamega County in the dark.

For Alfred Hassan Bushuru, the chickens have finally come home to roost, ending a game of hide-and-seek that has lasted nearly two years.

Bushuru’s woes began on August 2, 2024, when a well-coordinated operation by detectives attached to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) descended on his abode in Shianda village.

While the suspect managed to slip through the dragnet like an eel, he left behind a treasure trove of incriminating items.

During that raid, sleuths recovered: assorted electrical equipment, a dismantled transformer, bundles of copper windings and several containers of transformer oil.

After months of living on the edge, the law finally closed in on Bushuru.

Upon his arrest, the suspect led officers back to his homestead for a forensic sweep.

The search yielded a trove of incriminating evidence that suggests the suspect wasn't just a petty thief, but a "pro" in the illicit trade.

Recovered items included assorted KPLC meter cards, multiple SIM cards, a filled electricity application form, and various job cards from different institutions, all bearing the suspect’s name.

Preliminary investigations have linked Bushuru to a wave of rampant transformer vandalism that has plagued Malava and its environs.

To the local residents, his arrest is a breath of fresh air; to the DCI, he is a key piece of the puzzle in dismantling the syndicates that treat our national grid like a personal hardware store.

The suspect is currently cooling his heels at Kabras Police Station, undergoing processing as detective.

Via DCI