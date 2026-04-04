4 suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a British National in Ukunda and other multiple violent robberies (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of a British national and multiple robbery with violence incidents following an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation in Ukunda.

The operation was conducted by DCI officers drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) Headquarters, working jointly with their counterparts drawn from SCCIO Nyali and SCCIO Msambweni (Ukunda).

The suspects, Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge were apprehended at Ideal Apartments, Ukunda.

The arrests follow investigations into a robbery with violence incident involving an American national in Nyali and the earlier reported abduction and subsequent murder of British national Campbell Scott Alistair in February 2025, whose body was discovered in Mukuyuni along the Machakos–Wote road.

The suspects have also been forensically linked to another robbery with violence incident in Watamu, Malindi Sub-County.

A search at the residence led to the recovery of stolen items, including an HP laptop, mobile phones, assorted foreign currencies, multiple credit cards, cheque books from various banks and PDQ machines.

The scene was processed by CSI personnel, and the suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, are in custody at Nyali Police Station pending further investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST