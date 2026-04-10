Mali Ya Mkubwa! GACHAGUA reveals Laikipia Woman Rep JANE KAGIRI is RUTO’s girlfriend (VIDEO)

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again sparked controversy after appearing to insinuate a romantic link between President William Ruto and Laikipia Woman Representative, Jane Kagiri.
Speaking during a burial ceremony in Laikipia, Gachagua used
a coded language, hinting that Kagiri’s relationship with the Head of State
goes beyond politics.
“Sitaki kuongelea hii mbele ya watoto,” Gachagua said.
The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Gachagua
and President Ruto, with the two leaders increasingly engaging in personal
exchanges in public forums.
Watch the video>>> below
Ati Laikipia women rep ni girlfriend ya who????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣salaleeeeee pic.twitter.com/NXngcYNbjw— Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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