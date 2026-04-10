Mali Ya Mkubwa! GACHAGUA reveals Laikipia Woman Rep JANE KAGIRI is RUTO’s girlfriend (VIDEO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again sparked controversy after appearing to insinuate a romantic link between President William Ruto and Laikipia Woman Representative, Jane Kagiri.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Laikipia, Gachagua used a coded language, hinting that Kagiri’s relationship with the Head of State goes beyond politics.

He stopped short of making a direct claim, saying he could not divulge more due to the presence of children.

“Sitaki kuongelea hii mbele ya watoto,” Gachagua said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Gachagua and President Ruto, with the two leaders increasingly engaging in personal exchanges in public forums.









Their heated exchanges have raised concern among religious leaders, who have called for restraint and decorum in political discourse.

Watch the video>>> below

Ati Laikipia women rep ni girlfriend ya who????🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣salaleeeeee pic.twitter.com/NXngcYNbjw — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST