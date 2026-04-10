Alifuliza KASUSU!! LADY leaks private videos of popular Ohangla singer, ODONGO SWAGG, after he refused to pay her after MECHI in an Airbnb







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer, Odongo Swagg, is on the receiving end after a lady leaked his private videos, following a disagreement over payment.

According to the disgruntled lady, she met the celebrated singer during his recent performance in Mombasa.







She claims the two later linked up in an Airbnb, where they had a good time.

Things turned south after disagreements emerged over promised payments.

Feeling betrayed, the lady took to social media to expose their secret escapades, putting his marriage and image at risk.

She shared a series of videos that were recorded during their encounter and demanded her dues.

Watch the videos below

LINK 1>>>

LINK 2>>>

ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU.... pic.twitter.com/OPLTD5UL5g — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cebh7BRdeJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!!! pic.twitter.com/kI5JjikUOt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!! pic.twitter.com/AHkspDUcZ6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!! pic.twitter.com/AHkspDUcZ6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST