Alifuliza KASUSU!! LADY leaks private videos of popular Ohangla singer, ODONGO SWAGG, after he refused to pay her after MECHI in an Airbnb

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer, Odongo Swagg, is on the receiving end after a lady leaked his private videos, following a disagreement over payment.
According to the disgruntled lady, she met the celebrated singer during his recent performance in Mombasa.
She claims the two later linked up in an Airbnb, where they
had a good time.
Things turned south after disagreements emerged over
promised payments.
Feeling betrayed, the lady took to social media to expose
their secret escapades, putting his marriage and image at risk.
She shared a series of videos that were recorded during
their encounter and demanded her dues.
Watch the videos below
ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU.... pic.twitter.com/OPLTD5UL5g— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cebh7BRdeJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!!! pic.twitter.com/kI5JjikUOt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!! pic.twitter.com/AHkspDUcZ6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
ODONGO SWAGG Alifuliza KASUSU!! pic.twitter.com/AHkspDUcZ6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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