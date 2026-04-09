LUKAS alias DOGO exposed as one of the goons who were hired to assault Senator OSOTSI in Kisumu - Linked to PS RAYMOND OMOLLO (PHOTO)







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - One of the goons linked to the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has been exposed, with his photo circulating online.

Lukas, alias Dogo, who reportedly hails from Kondele, is said to be among individuals used by politicians to cause chaos.

He is linked to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Boy Okoth, a goon leader.

Dogo is among the goons who stormed former PS Irungu Nyakera’s hotel in Kisumu a month ago, where property was destroyed.

The attack on Osotsi has sparked mixed reactions, with some suggesting that it was linked to a love triangle, while others believe it was politically motivated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST