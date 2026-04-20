Lucky Man!! Video of beautiful Kenyan LADY lovingly introducing her husband during Church service melts hearts online (WATCH)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A heart‑warming video of a beautiful Kenyan lady pampering her husband while introducing him during a church service has set social media abuzz.

In the viral clip, the demure‑looking woman takes to the pulpit to address the congregation.

With grace and affection, she reveals that she is accompanied by someone very special - her partner in life and ministry.

“Bwana asifiwe, I’m so humbled I have been accompanied by a special person, someone I love in my heart, a fellow minister, my prayer mate,” she said warmly before turning to her husband with a loving request.

“Sweetheart, say hi to this congregation,” she urged, sparking gentle laughter across the church.

The moment, simple yet deeply affectionate, has left men swooning online.

Many netizens declared that love is indeed a beautiful thing, praising the lady’s public display of respect and admiration for her husband.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST